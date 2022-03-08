Russia insists on linking sanctions to nuclear talks, Iran stands firm

-
ALSO READ
Iran seeks creative ways to restore nuclear deal after Russian demand
Zelensky trying to provoke conflict between NATO and Russia: Sergei Lavrov
3rd World War will be 'nuclear and devastating', warns Russia's Lavrov
Satellite pics show Iran had another failed space launch West opposes
Iran says disputes 'decreasing' in Vienna talks to revive 2015 nuke deal
-
Iran said on Monday it would not be dictated to by foreign interests, after Russia appeared to link efforts to revive a deal over its nuclear programme to sanctions over Ukraine, which Moscow's envoy to Tehran called a misunderstanding.
A deal over reviving Iran's 2015 pact with world powers seemed close, all parties to negotiations in Vienna said on Friday after months of indirect talks between Tehran and Washington.
But Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov added uncertainty on Saturday, saying Moscow wanted a written U.S. guarantee that its trade, investment and military-technical cooperation with Iran would not be hindered by Western sanctions imposed since it invaded Ukraine.
Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said Tehran would not allow "any foreign elements to undermine its national interests", Iran's state media reported, while the foreign ministry said it awaited an explanation from Russia.
The Iranian semi-official news agency Tasnim quoted Moscow’s Ambassador to Tehran Levan Dzhagaryan as saying that Russia — which France on Monday warned not to resort to blackmail over efforts to revive the deal —planned to give Iran an explanation of the guarantees it has requested from the United States.
Asked about Lavrov’s statement about linking Ukraine sanctions to the nuclear pact, Dzhagaryan told Tasnim “there is a misunderstanding in this regard”. He did not elaborate. Oil prices hit their highest since 2008 on Monday amid market supply fears as the US and European allies considered banning Russian oil imports.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU