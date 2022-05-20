Russia makes early debt payment dash in bid to swerve default

The finance ministry said it channelled $71.25 million on coupon payout for dollar-denominated Eurobonds maturing in 2026 and 26.5 million euros ($28 million) on papers due in 2036.
Russia has faced the prospect of sovereign default since Western capitals imposed sweeping sanctions in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 as well as Moscow introducing counter-measures. The country has been all but severed from the global financial fabric.
The two payments had been due on May 27, but Russia is relying on a licence by the U.S. Treasury to be able to transfer the money to international bond holders - a key part of avoiding a sovereign default. That licence runs out on May 25.
Russia's national settlement depository had received the funds the ministry channelled, the finance ministry said.
It was unclear it the depository would be able to channel the funds itself so they could reach foreign holders of Russian Eurobonds.
JPMorgan, which previously acted as a correspondence bank on such payments, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday that Moscow would service its external debt obligations in roubles if the United States blocks other options and would not call itself in default as it had the means to pay.
Despite the plethora of curbs, Russia has managed to make payments on seven bonds since its invasion of Ukraine before the latest interest payments.
Russia has some $40 billion of international bonds outstanding, around half of which are held by foreign investors.
It has less than $2 billion in payments related to its hard-currency bonds coming due until year-end.
(Reporting by Karin Strohecker, editing by Nick Macfie)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU