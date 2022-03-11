Russia may refuse to return leased planes, pay in rubles: Report

-
ALSO READ
Air India flights carrying 490 Indian evacuees from Ukraine land in Delhi
Why did Russia invade Ukraine? FAQs about the ongoing conflict
Russian airstrikes destroy Vinnytsia airport in Central Ukraine amid war
Ukraine creates 'IT army' to hack Russian websites amid military operations
Russian forces shell Ukraine's second largest city Kharkiv causing menace
-
The Russian government plans to order domestic airlines to pay for leased aircraft in roubles and bar them from returning planes to foreign companies if leases are cancelled, according to a draft law published on Thursday.
Western sanctions introduced in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have forced Russian carriers to cancel many international flights for fear that their aircraft will be seized by foreign lessors or banks.
The sanctions have also frozen much of Russia’s foreign reserves and forced authorities to look for ways to limit foreign currency outflows.
Under a law drafted by the transport ministry, Russian airlines will pay their leases in rubles throughout 2022. If a foreign lessor terminates the agreement, a special government commission is to decide whether the aircraft can be returned or rule that the aircraft must stay in Russia.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU