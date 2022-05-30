Russia mulls making international payments using cryptocurrency: Report

-
ALSO READ
What exactly is cryptocurrency and how it works?
Crytocurrency tax: How will the Budget 2022 rules impact crypto investors?
Can't resume attack on Kiev, Russians are now focusing on Donbas: Ukraine
Reserve Bank of India red-flags cryptocurrency risks in board meet
Confusion in the crypto universe: Budget leaves many unanswered questions
-
Russia is considering allowing cryptocurrency to be used for international payments, Interfax news agency quoted a government official.
“The idea of using digital currencies in transactions for international settlements is being actively discussed,” Ivan Chebeskov, head of the finance ministry’s financial policy department, was quoted as saying.
Russian officials are wrestling with how to regulate the country's crypto market and use of digital currencies, with the finance ministry opposed to the central bank’s calls for a blanket ban.
Discussions have been ongoing for months but no consensus has yet been reached. The finance ministry is discussing adding the latest proposal on international payments to an updated version of a draft law, the Vedomosti newspaper also reported, citing government officials.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU