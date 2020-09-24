Russia's Alexei Navalny released from German hospital after 32 days

-
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been released from a Berlin hospital after more than a month's treatment for poisoning, with doctors now believing that a “complete recovery” from the nerve agent is possible for him, the hospital said Wednesday.
He spent 32 days at Berlin's Charite hospital before doctors deemed his “condition had improved sufficiently for him to be discharged from acute inpatient care.”
