LIVE news: President Zelensky says Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia
Live news updates: Russian forces invade Ukraine in a massed assault by land, sea and air, the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two.
Today News | Russia Ukraine Conflict | India-Russia ties
Smoke rise from an air defence base in the aftermath of an apparent Russian strike in Mariupol, Ukraine (Photo: AP/PTI)
In unleashing Moscow's most aggressive action since the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in 1979, President Vladimir Putin deflected global condemnation and cascading new sanctions--and chillingly referred to his country’s nuclear arsenal. He threatened any foreign country attempting to interfere with “consequences you have never seen” the AP reported.
India’s Sensex crashed more than 2,700 points on Thursday--its biggest single-day plunge in about two years—joining a severe sell-off in global markets after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Investors were lost about Rs 13 trillion in the crash.
The Indian embassy in Ukraine on Thursday told Indian nationals that the schedule for special flights to Kyiv were cancelled as the country's airspace was closed. "Alternative arrangements are being made for evacuation of Indian nationals," the embassy said on Twitter.
