Russia-Ukraine war LIVE: Stop fighting, Vladimir Putin warns Ukraine

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered an ominous warning Sunday, telling Ukraine the 'military operation' that has killed hundreds (potentially thousands) already would only stop if Kyiv laid down arms and met all of the Kremlin's demands. Putin's thinly-veiled threat was part of a telephone call with Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan, to whom he said Ukraine would be better advised to adopt a 'constructive' approach to the third round of peace talks.
Russia and Russian companies will be allowed to pay foreign creditors in rubles, according to a decree signed by President Vladimir Putin on Saturday, as a way to stave off defaults while capital controls remain in place. The decree establishes temporary rules for sovereign and corporate debtors to make payments to creditors from “countries that engage in hostile activities” against Russia, its companies and citizens. The government will prepare a list of such countries within two days.
The Indian embassy in Ukraine on Sunday asked all Indians who are still stuck in the conflict-stricken country to fill up an online form on an urgent basis. "All Indian nationals who still remain in Ukraine are requested to fill up the details contained in the attached Google Form on an URGENT BASIS. Be Safe Be Strong," it said in a tweet. The details sought in the Google form are name, e-mail, phone number, address of current stay, passport details, gender and age.
