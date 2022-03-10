JUST IN
Live: Airstrike hits Ukraine maternity hospital, India to finish evacuation

Russia Ukraine war live news updates: President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine says he's willing to consider some compromises to end the fighting.

A Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces member hugs a resident who leaves his home town following Russian artillery shelling in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Oleksandr Ratushniak)
Russia Ukraine war live news updates: A Russian airstrike devastated a maternity hospital Wednesday in the besieged port city of Mariupol amid growing warnings from the West that Moscow’s invasion is about to take a more brutal and indiscriminate turn. Ukrainian officials said the attack wounded at least 17 people.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy again said he’s willing to consider some compromises to end the fighting. The Ukrainian leader told Bild TV there’s been no direct contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and “only after the direct talks between the two presidents can we end this war.”

India is set to wind up on Thursday its evacuation mission 'Operation Ganga' that was launched 12 days ago to bring back Indian nationals following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Over 17,000 Indians, mostly students, have been evacuated so far under the mission.

