Russia-Ukraine war LIVE: Zelenskyy slams Nato for rejecting no-fly zone
Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: Zelenskyy accused the members of the military alliance of giving Russia "the green light to start shelling Ukrainian cities and villages."
Topics
Russia Ukraine Conflict | Russia | Vladimir Putin
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has slammed Nato's decision not to implement a no-fly zone over Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict with Russia. "A Nato summit took place today. It was a weak summit, a confused summit, a summit that shows that not everyone considers the fight for freedom in Europe the number one goal," Zelenskyy said in a video message, as quoted by Russia's Sputnik. Zelenskyy accused the members of the military alliance of giving Russia "the green light to start shelling Ukrainian cities and villages."
Formed in a fury to counter Russia's blitzkrieg attack, Ukraine's hundreds-strong volunteer hacker corps is much more than a paramilitary cyberattack force in Europe's first major war of the internet age. It is crucial to information combat and to crowdsourcing intelligence. We are really a swarm. A self-organizing swarm," said Roman Zakharov, a 37-year-old IT executive at the centre of Ukraine's bootstrap digital army.
