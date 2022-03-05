JUST IN
Russia-Ukraine war LIVE: Zelenskyy slams Nato for rejecting no-fly zone

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: Zelenskyy accused the members of the military alliance of giving Russia "the green light to start shelling Ukrainian cities and villages."

Topics
Russia Ukraine Conflict | Russia | Vladimir Putin

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has slammed Nato's decision not to implement a no-fly zone over Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict with Russia. "A Nato summit took place today. It was a weak summit, a confused summit, a summit that shows that not everyone considers the fight for freedom in Europe the number one goal," Zelenskyy said in a video message, as quoted by Russia's Sputnik. Zelenskyy accused the members of the military alliance of giving Russia "the green light to start shelling Ukrainian cities and villages."

Formed in a fury to counter Russia's blitzkrieg attack, Ukraine's hundreds-strong volunteer hacker corps is much more than a paramilitary cyberattack force in Europe's first major war of the internet age. It is crucial to information combat and to crowdsourcing intelligence. We are really a swarm. A self-organizing swarm," said Roman Zakharov, a 37-year-old IT executive at the centre of Ukraine's bootstrap digital army. 

