Russian fighter jet collides with US drone amid tensions over Ukraine war

A Russian fighter jet collided with a US drone over the Black Sea on Tuesday. The American military confirmed the collision and said that it forced the US to bring down its unmanned aircraft, the BBC reported.

According to reports, the drone was on a routine mission in airspace when two Russian jets tried to intercept it. The US European Command statement said that two Russian Su-27 fighter jets conducted an unsafe and unprofessional intercept of a US MQ-9 drone that was operating within airspace over the Black Sea. The US command statement further added that this incident demonstrates a lack of competence in addition to being unsafe and unprofessional.

The "unsafe and unprofessional act by the Russians" nearly caused one of the fighter jets and the drone to crash, the US European command has said.

US and allied forces will continue to operate in the area, the report further added. The incident comes amid hightened Russian-US tensions over Moscow's war in Ukraine.

(With agency input)