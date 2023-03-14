Russian fighter jet collides with US drone amid tensions over Ukraine war

-
ALSO READ
At least 42 fighter squadrons essential, says IAF chief VR Chaudhary
TMSEp370: Air India, lithium reserve, defence stocks, fifth-gen fighter jet
UK, Italy, Japan team up to build sixth-generation fighter by 2035
GoPro Hero 11 Black first impressions: Versatile, easy-to-use action camera
GoPro Hero 11 Black review: A pro-grade action camera that is easy-to-use
-
The American military confirmed the collision and said that it forced the US to bring down its unmanned aircraft, the BBC reported.According to reports, the drone was on a routine mission in international airspace when two Russian jets tried to intercept it. The US European Command statement said that two Russian Su-27 fighter jets conducted an unsafe and unprofessional intercept of a US MQ-9 drone that was operating within international airspace over the Black Sea. The US command statement further added that this incident demonstrates a lack of competence in addition to being unsafe and unprofessional. The "unsafe and unprofessional act by the Russians" nearly caused one of the fighter jets and the drone to crash, the US European command has said. US and allied forces will continue to operate in the area, the report further added.
The incident comes amid hightened Russian-US tensions over Moscow's war in Ukraine.(With agency input)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, March 14 2023. 23:08 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU