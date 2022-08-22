Russian missiles rain on Ukrainian towns as war nears half-year mark

-
ALSO READ
Russia to deploy Sarmat missiles by autumn in 'historic' nuclear upgrade
Japan considers stockpiling over 1,000 long-range missiles, says report
Russian missiles kill at least 22 in Ukrainian city, wound over 100
India test-fires two more surface-to-air missiles off Odisha coast
Indian Navy successfully tests surface to air missile system from warship
-
Russia fired rockets at towns to the west of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine on Monday while the capital Kyiv banned rallies this week to commemorate independence from Soviet rule for fear of Russian attacks, as Russia’s war on Ukraine neared the half-year mark.
Artillery and rocket fire close to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear reactor complex, on the Russian-occupied south bank of the Dnipro River, has stirred fears of a nuclear disaster and calls for the surrounding area to be demilitarised.
Ukraine and Russia have traded blame for the repeated shelling.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU