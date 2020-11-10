S&P 500 dips at open after excitement over Covid-19 vaccine news fades

JUST IN
Oil prices gain as Covid-19 vaccine hopes outweigh lockdown impact
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 96.20 points, or 0.33%, at the open to 29,254.17.

The S&P 500 dipped at the open on Tuesday as excitement over signs of a first successful late-stage Covid-19 vaccine trial faded, while investors continued to pull money out of the big tech companies that have benefited most from the pandemic.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 7.24 points, or 0.20%, at 3,543.26, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 91.34 points, or 0.78%, to 11,622.44 at the opening bell.

First Published: Tue, November 10 2020. 21:20 IST

