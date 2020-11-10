S&P 500 dips at open after excitement over Covid-19 vaccine news fades

-
-
The S&P 500 dipped at the open on Tuesday as excitement over signs of a first successful late-stage Covid-19 vaccine trial faded, while investors continued to pull money out of the big tech companies that have benefited most from the pandemic.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 96.20 points, or 0.33%, at the open to 29,254.17.
The S&P 500 opened lower by 7.24 points, or 0.20%, at 3,543.26, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 91.34 points, or 0.78%, to 11,622.44 at the opening bell.
