S&P cuts Credit Suisse's rating to one level above junk bond status

Global Ratings has downgraded Group’s long-term credit rating to one step above junk bond status, citing “material execution risks” in the Swiss bank’s efforts to get back on solid ground after a series of scandals and losses.

cut its rating one notch to BBB- and reduced its view on main operating unit AG and other core subsidiaries to A-/A-2 from A/A-1. has a stable outlook on the ratings.

