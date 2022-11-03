JUST IN
Oil prices rise before expected Fed rate hike as US crude stocks drop
Business Standard

S&P cuts Credit Suisse's rating to one level above junk bond status

S&P cut its rating one notch to BBB- and reduced its view on main operating unit Credit Suisse AG

Topics
S&P | S&P global Ratings | Credit Suisse

Reuters 

Credit Suisse
Photo: Bloomberg

S&P Global Ratings has downgraded Credit Suisse Group’s long-term credit rating to one step above junk bond status, citing “material execution risks” in the Swiss bank’s efforts to get back on solid ground after a series of scandals and losses.
.

S&P cut its rating one notch to BBB- and reduced its view on main operating unit Credit Suisse AG and other core subsidiaries to A-/A-2 from A/A-1.

S&P has a stable outlook on the ratings.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 00:26 IST

