Sales of Nintendo Switch top 100 mn, surpassing Wii's lifetime figure

Japan's Nintendo Co Ltd sold 18.95 million Switch units in the nine months to the end of December, the company said on Thursday, taking total sales past 100 million units and exceeding lifetime sales of the Wii console.
Although the figure undershot the 24.1 million units sold in the corresponding period a year earlier, the milestone highlights the continuing demand for the ageing device.
Nintendo cut its full-year Switch hardware sales forecast to 23 million units from 24 million previously. The Kyoto-based games maker and peers Sony Group and Microsoft Corp are grappling with chip shortages that have hit hardware supply.
On Wednesday, Sony cut its full-year forecast for sales of the PlayStation 5 to 11.5 million units from 14.8 million.
