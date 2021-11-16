Saudi Arabia grants citizenship to group of 'talented' expats

-
ALSO READ
Protesters are not terrorists
Saudi Arabia, 20 years after 9/11: 'A country in the making'
Reliance to conclude Aramco deal this year; Aramco rep on co board
Right to protest fundamental, can't call it terrorist act: Delhi HC
Saudi Arabia says hajj to be limited to 60,000 in kingdom due to Covid
-
Saudi Arabia has granted citizenship to a group of expatriates including doctors, clerics and academics, becoming the second Gulf Arab state to introduce a formal naturalisation programme for foreigners with exceptional skills this year.
The announcement follows a royal decree issued last Thursday which grants citizenship to "experts and exceptional global talents" who will contribute to the growth of the kingdom under its ambitious reform plans, state news agency SPA reported last week.
Foreigners in Saudi Arabia usually have renewable visas valid for only a few years and tied to employment. The naturalization program will seek out individuals in Islamic scholarship, medicine, science, culture, sports and technology with a view to creating an "attractive environment" to cultivate and retain exceptional talent to help achieve Vision 2030 goals, SPA said. Vision 2030 is a plan of reforms to create jobs and reduce the Saudi economy's dependence on oil.
According to local news reports on Monday, the group that was just naturalized includes Muslim clerics who supported some of King Salman's initiatives on religious tolerance, financial experts, medical doctors and academics who specialize in engineering, chemistry and communications. The move comes as Saudi Arabia seeks to become a regional commercial hub and vie for foreign capital and talent.
In January, the United Arab Emirates announced a scheme that would grant citizenship to investors and other professionals including scientists, doctors and their families.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU