JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy

Not pleased: Trump says he may ask for resignation of Cabinet if re-elected

China's banking watchdog warns Fed easing risks global financial crisis
Business Standard

Saudi Arabia's inflation rate surged to 6.1% in July on VAT hike

Consumer prices rose an annual 6.1% in July from 0.5% in June, data released by the General Authority for Statistics showed on Sunday

Topics
Saudi Arabia | Inflation

Vivian Nereim | Bloomberg 

Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammad Bin Salman
The increase was driven mainly by an acceleration in the cost of food and beverages -- which rose more than 14% compared with last year -- and transport, which rose 7.3%

Saudi Arabia’s inflation quickened at the fastest pace since at least 2012 after the kingdom tripled its value-added tax.

Consumer prices rose an annual 6.1% in July from 0.5% in June, data released by the General Authority for Statistics showed on Sunday.

The increase was driven mainly by an acceleration in the cost of food and beverages -- which rose more than 14% compared with last year -- and transport, which rose 7.3%.

Reductions in fuel and gasoline prices offset the broader inflation pickup.

Saudi Arabia increased its value-added tax from 5% to 15% on July 1, part of the government’s measures to compensate for lower oil prices as the coronavirus pandemic and crude market turmoil cut deeply into state revenue.
First Published: Mon, August 17 2020. 01:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU