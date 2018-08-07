Saudi Arabia suspends trade, diplomatic ties with Canada, recalls envoy

Saudi Arabia halted new trade and investment dealings with Canada and suspended in a dramatic escalation of a dispute over the kingdom’s arrest of a women’s rights activist.

The recalled its ambassador to Ottawa and ordered the to Riyadh to leave within 24 hours, according to a foreign ministry statement cited by the Saudi Press Agency. Canada is “seeking greater clarity” about the matter, a spokeswoman for Chrystia said.

The Saudi foreign ministry cited remarks last week by and the Canadian embassy in Riyadh, criticising Saudi Arabia’s arrests of women’s rights activists including She is a Canadian citizen whose brother Raif Badawi, a blogger who was critical of the Saudi government, was already in jail in the

“The views the Canadian position as an affront to the kingdom that requires a sharp response to prevent any party from attempting to meddle with Saudi sovereignty,” according to the statement.





ALSO READ: Saudi Arabia resumes oil exports through Red Sea lane of Bab al-Mandeb

The stand-off pits a that’s slowly opening the door to women’s rights against Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, an outspoken champion of women’s advancement, who named a gender-balanced cabinet shortly after his 2015 election.

Just two months ago, Saudi women were given the right to drive a car, yet several of the country’s most prominent women’s rights activists -- including some who fought for years to drive -- were arrested earlier this year on national security grounds.

“We are seriously concerned by these media reports and are seeking greater clarity on the recent statement from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” Marie-Pier Baril, a spokeswoman for Freeland, said in an email.