Saudi Arabia women can join armed forces in latest widening of rights

-
ALSO READ
Arab Parliament condemns Houthi drone attack on Saudi Arabia airport
Saudi Arabia foreign minister sees path toward ending rift with Qatar
Saudi TV says missile or drone intercepted over national capital Riyadh
Saudi Crown Prince expects upcoming GCC summit to reconcile Gulf Monarchies
Saudi Arabia's economy shrinks 7% in Q2, joblessness at record high
-
Women in Saudi Arabia can now take up arms and enter the military, the latest profession in the kingdom to open up to female recruits.
Saudi Arabian women can be employed as soldiers, lance corporals, corporals, sergeants, and staff sergeants, according to the Saudi-based Arab News.
Jobs have been gradually opening up for Saudi women, whose increased participation in the workforce is part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s plans to transform the Arab world’s largest economy. It is now common to see Saudi women working as cashiers in shopping malls and taking up roles that were previously limited to men, such as waiting tables in restaurants and brewing cappuccinos in coffee houses. The expansion of job roles and rights has come even as women activists have been targeted in a crackdown on dissent.
The plan to allow women into the military was first announced in 2019, the same year the kingdom said it would allow women to leave the country without permission from a male relative, a major step toward ending a restrictive guardianship system that has been heavily criticised at home and abroad.
That came after Saudi Arabia in 2018 allowed women to drive and ended its status as the last country on earth to prohibit women from taking to the wheel, a step which Bloomberg Economics estimated at the time could add as much as $90 billion to economic output by 2030.
Apart from the usual weight and height criteria, female applicants to the military need to have had at least a high school education. Applicants married to foreigners will not be accepted, Arab News said.
Last year, the Minister of Justice appointed 100 women as public notaries, and in January a government official said Saudi Arabia will start appointing female court judges “soon.”
Until the recent change women had limited options when looking for work. For the most part, they worked as teachers or for a government entity. In 2011, a law was passed that all lingerie and cosmetics businesses should only have female employees, following an intensive campaign led by women.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU