Saudi's surprise output cut to lift Brent to $60 a barrel by mid-year: UBS

-
ALSO READ
Crude oil prices ease after Opec+ agrees to relax output curbs next month
Brent crude tumbles below $40 in wake of faltering demand outlook
Oil prices rise over 1% after US crude, fuel stockpiles draw down
Oil falls to 5-month low over fresh lockdowns, Libyan crude production
OPEC+ compliance with oil production cuts in October seen at 101%
-
UBS raised its forecast for Brent oil prices to $60 per barrel by mid-year, following Saudi Arabia's surprise unilateral production cut and expectations of a sharp recovery in demand in the second quarter on vaccine rollouts and increased travel.
With Saudi Arabia's move, OPEC's production increase of 0.5 million barrels per day (bpd) for January is reversed in full, which will result in a tighter oil market in the first half of the year, analysts at the Swiss bank wrote in a note.
The world's largest oil exporter on Wednesday pledged additional, voluntary oil output cuts of one million (bpd) in February and March, sending benchmark Brent prices to their highest since February.
"The Kingdom's preemptive move suggests to us a desire to defend prices and support the oil market amid demand concerns due to extended mobility restrictions in Europe," UBS said.
"But if demand falls to a lesser extent, the Saudi move would also help to accelerate the process of reducing oil inventories."
Brent crude was trading around $54.59 a barrel by 0802 GMT on Thursday, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose to $51.02.
The bank expects Brent to trade at $63 per barrel in the second half of 2021 and WTI to trade at a $3 per barrel discount to Brent prices.
(Reporting by Nakul Iyer and Swati Verma in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU