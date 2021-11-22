Saudi stock exchange seeks to raise up to $1 billion via initial offering

-
ALSO READ
Saudi Arabia, 20 years after 9/11: 'A country in the making'
Reliance to conclude Aramco deal this year; Aramco rep on co board
Will the Chairman of Saudi Aramco join RIL's board? Wait for mega AGM
Saudi Arabia says hajj to be limited to 60,000 in kingdom due to Covid
Saudi Arabia grants citizenship to group of 'talented' expats
-
Saudi Arabia is keeping the home fires burning for regional public offerings, readying what could be the biggest sale of shares by a stock-exchange operator since Euronext NV.
Saudi Tadawul Group Holding is seeking to raise as much as $1 billion after setting the price range for an initial public offering at 95 riyals ($25.32) to 105 riyals per share, the company said on Sunday.
The Riyadh-based bourse, on which oil giant Saudi Aramco trades, plans to sell a 30 per cent stake, or 36 million shares.
The offering comes amid an IPO boom, with companies around the world raising a record of more than $600 billion this year. Against that backdrop, Saudi Arabia has been among the leaders in the Middle East, listing private and family-owned firms as well as companies such as ACWA Power International, backed by the kingdom’s wealth fund, and Saudi Telecom Co.’s internet-services unit.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU