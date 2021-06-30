Saudis leaving workforce push unemployment to a five-year low: Report

-
ALSO READ
Saudi Arabia's listed firms to cut payouts for Prince's $1.3-trn plan
Saudi Arabia cuts oil prices for Asia as virus hits India demand
S&P 500, Dow Jones hit record highs after upbeat jobless claims data
Reliance to conclude Aramco deal this year; Aramco rep on co board
Saudi Arabia to lift Qatar embargo, open airspace and land border
-
Unemployment among Saudi Arabia’s citizens fell to its lowest level in nearly five years, but the decline was partly driven by people dropping out of the labour force, unwelcome news for a crown prince who has put job creation for a youthful population at the center of his agenda.
The jobless rate decreased to 11.7 per cent in Q1 compared to 12.6 per cent in the Q4, continuing a strong downward trend after hitting a record at the height of the pandemic, according to data from the General Authority for Statistics.
However, labour force participation for citizens also fell, from 51.2 per cent in the Q4 to 49.5 per cent in the first three months of the year — the sharpest drop since an economic downturn in 2017.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU