Senate has votes to clear $1-trillion infrastructure Bill: Report

The Senate has secured the votes to pass a sprawling $1 trillion on Tuesday to rebuild the nation’s deteriorating roads and bridges and fund new climate resilien­ce and broadband initiatives, delivering a key component of President Biden’s agenda.

The legislation would be the largest infusion of federal investment into infrastr­ucture projects in more than a decade, touching nearly every facet of the American and fortifying the nation’s response to the warming of the planet.

It would provide historic levels of funding for the modernisation of the nation’s power grid and projects to better manage climate risks, as well as pour hundreds of billions of dollars into the repair and replacement of aging public works projects.

The measure now faces a pote­ntially rocky and time-consuming path in the House, where the speaker, Nancy Pelosi, and the nearly 100-member Progressive Caucus, have said they will not vote on it unless and until the Senate passes a separate, even more ambitious $3.5 trillion social policy this fall.