Serious risk of a nuclear war real; Nato using proxy, says Russia

UN Secretary-General António Guterres (left) called for a ceasefire in Ukraine at his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

Russia accused Nato of creating a serious risk of a nuclear war by arming Ukraine in a proxy battle as Washington and its allies met on Tuesday to pledge the heavy weapons Kyiv needs to achieve victory. US officials have shifted emphasis this week from speaking mainly about helping Ukraine defend itself to bolder talk of a Ukrainian victory delivering a blow to Russia’s ability to threaten its neighbours.

They have approved shipments of hundreds of millions of dollars in arms, including artillery and drones they held back from sending in earlier phases of the war.

“Nations from around the world stand united in our resolve to support Ukraine in its fight against Russia’s imperial aggression,” Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said, welcoming officials from more than 40 countries to Ramstein Air Base in Germany, headquarters of US air power in Europe. “Ukraine clearly believes that it can win, and so does everyone here.”

In a notable shift, Germany, where the government had come under pressure after refusing Ukrainian pleas for heavy weapons, announced it would now send “Gepard” light tanks with anti-aircraft guns.

In a marked escalation of Russian rhetoric, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was asked on state TV about the prospect of World War Three and whether the current situation was comparable to the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis that nearly caused nuclear war.

“The danger is serious, real. And we must not underestimate it,” Lavrov said, according to the ministry’s transcript of the interview. “Nato, in essence, is engaged in a war with Russia through a proxy and is arming that proxy. War means war.”


Britain’s armed forces minister played down comments by Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov on the possible use of nuclear weapons in the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

“Lavrov’s trademark over the course of 15 years or so that he has been the Russian foreign secretary has been that sort of bravado. I don’t think that right now there is an imminent threat of escalation,” James Heappey told BBC.

Attempt to raise tensions, says Moldova, after blasts in pro-Russia region

Moldova’s president warned on Tuesday that a spate of attacks in its Russia-backed breakaway region of Transdniestria were an attempt to escalate tensions, blaming “pro-war factions” within the territory. Meanwhile, the head of the breakaway Moldovan region of Transdniestria said attacks on the territory could be traced back to Ukraine, the TASS news agency reported on Tuesday. “I assume that those who organised this attack have the purpose of dragging Transdniestria into the conflict,” Vadim Krasnoselsky, the self-styled president of the breakaway region was quoted as saying. Speaking at a news conference after an emergency Security Council meeting, President Maia Sandu said she did not plan to talk with the Kremlin about the incidents over the past 24 hours that included an attack on Transdniestria’s interior ministry and the destruction of two radio masts that broadcast Russian radio.


First Published: Wed, April 27 2022. 00:44 IST

