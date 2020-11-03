Seven killed, several injured in Vienna shootings; support pours in

-
ALSO READ
Russia-US talks on space security, arms control to start in Vienna today
4 shot at Kansas City nightclub where past shooting occurred in January
United Nations' atomic watchdog inspects disputed Iranian nuclear site
Pak hits back, summons Indian diplomat after New Delhi expels 2 for spying
17 shot, some feared dead in three Cincinnati shootings, police say
-
Seven persons have been killed and several people, including a police officer, sustained injuries in multiple shootings in six different locations in Austrian capital Vienna, the media reported.
The shootings that happened on Monday evening appeared to be a terrorist attack with multiple perpetrators, according to Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer, Xinhua news agency reported.
"The attack is still ongoing," said the minister to Austrian broadcaster ORF.
Local media reported that at least seven people were killed in the attack.
There were several people injured, the Vienna police said on Twitter. According to a ministry spokeswoman, a police officer was shot and seriously injured in the exchange of fire near Schwedenplatz.
"We are with all possible forces in action," wrote the police on Twitter, calling on people to avoid all public places in the city.
Videos broadcast by private broadcaster "Oe24" showed a masked shooter who fired at least two shots in the street. Another video showed a large pool of blood outside a restaurant.
Oskar Deutsch, president of the Jewish Community of Vienna, said that it is not clear whether the city temple was one of the targets. "What is certain, however, is that both the synagogue in Seitenstettengasse and the office building at the same address were no longer in operation and closed at the time of the first shots," he wrote on Twitter.
French President Emmanuel Macron has said his country and its citizens share the shock and sorrow of the Austrian people following the shootings in Vienna, pledging that "our enemies must know who they are dealing with. We will not give in."
"After France, it is a friendly country that is attacked. This is our Europe. Our enemies must know who they are dealing with. We will not give in," Macron wrote on Twitter on Monday, Xinhua news agency reported.
While denouncing the "cowardly act", Charles Michel, President of the European Council strongly condemned the attack. "Europe strongly condemns this cowardly act that violates life and our human values. My thoughts are with the victims and the people of #Vienna in the wake of tonight's horrific attack. We stand with Austria," the EU chief wrote on Twitter.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson also condemned the attack saying, "I am deeply shocked by the terrible attacks in Vienna tonight. The UK's thoughts are with the people of Austria - we stand united with you against terror."
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova expressed condolences to Austria in connection with the attacks across the Austrian capital.
"The Russian Embassy in Vienna is in contact with the Austrian competent authorities to clarify the issue of the citizenship of those killed and injured in the terrorist attack. We condole with Austria!" Zakharova wrote on her Facebook page.
Terming it a "hideous terrorist attack", Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz also condemned the shootings while thanking the emergency services who risked their lives to save people.
"We are currently going through difficult times in our republic. I would like to thank all the emergency services who risk their lives, especially today for our safety. Our police will take decisive action against the perpetrators of this hideous terrorist attack," he tweeted.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU