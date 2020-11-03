Seven killed, several injured in Vienna shootings; support pours in

Seven persons have been killed and several people, including a police officer, sustained injuries in multiple shootings in six different locations in Austrian capital Vienna, the media reported.

The shootings that happened on Monday evening appeared to be a terrorist attack with multiple perpetrators, according to Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The attack is still ongoing," said the minister to Austrian broadcaster ORF.

Local media reported that at least seven people were killed in the attack.

There were several people injured, the police said on Twitter. According to a ministry spokeswoman, a police officer was shot and seriously injured in the exchange of fire near Schwedenplatz.

"We are with all possible forces in action," wrote the police on Twitter, calling on people to avoid all public places in the city.

Videos broadcast by private broadcaster "Oe24" showed a masked shooter who fired at least two shots in the street. Another video showed a large pool of blood outside a restaurant.

Oskar Deutsch, president of the Jewish Community of Vienna, said that it is not clear whether the city temple was one of the targets. "What is certain, however, is that both the synagogue in Seitenstettengasse and the office building at the same address were no longer in operation and closed at the time of the first shots," he wrote on Twitter.



French President has said his country and its citizens share the shock and sorrow of the Austrian people following the shootings in Vienna, pledging that "our enemies must know who they are dealing with. We will not give in."

"After France, it is a friendly country that is attacked. This is our Our enemies must know who they are dealing with. We will not give in," Macron wrote on Twitter on Monday, Xinhua news agency reported.

While denouncing the "cowardly act", Charles Michel, President of the European Council strongly condemned the attack. " strongly condemns this cowardly act that violates life and our human values. My thoughts are with the victims and the people of # in the wake of tonight's horrific attack. We stand with Austria," the EU chief wrote on Twitter.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson also condemned the attack saying, "I am deeply shocked by the terrible attacks in tonight. The UK's thoughts are with the people of - we stand united with you against terror."

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova expressed condolences to in connection with the attacks across the Austrian capital.

"The Russian Embassy in Vienna is in contact with the Austrian competent authorities to clarify the issue of the citizenship of those killed and injured in the terrorist attack. We condole with Austria!" Zakharova wrote on her Facebook page.

Terming it a "hideous terrorist attack", Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz also condemned the shootings while thanking the emergency services who risked their lives to save people.

"We are currently going through difficult times in our republic. I would like to thank all the emergency services who risk their lives, especially today for our safety. Our police will take decisive action against the perpetrators of this hideous terrorist attack," he tweeted.