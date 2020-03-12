SGX Nifty down 16%, joins global stock market rout over Coronavirus

Singapore's futures fell sharply on Thursday amid a global stock market rout amid Coronavirus pandemic fears and US President Donald Trump's decision to restrict certain travel from Europe to the United States.

At 9.37 pm IST, the was down 16.62 per cent from its previous close to 8,714. As of then, it had recovered from an intra-day low of 8,670.75 after earlier having seen an intra-day high of 10,266.00.

The broader Singapore market was 1.81 per cent down reflecting worldwide trends. Earlier in the day, Indian stock had seen their worst daily crash since 2008 as the pandemic fuelled growth fears for the country's economy.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) benchmark Nifty 50 plunged 8.3 per cent from its previous close to 9,590.15, its lowest closing level in two and a half years. The S&P BSE Sensex also slid about 8% to a near-two-year low of 32,778.14, down 2920 points from its previous close.

Trading was halted for 15 minutes shortly after the open in New York after the S&P 500 index fell more than 7 per cent. It was recently trading down 6.8 per cent.

U.S. President Donald Trump restricted certain travel from Europe to the United States in a televised address about the Coronavirus crisis, shocking investors and travellers, and disappointing traders hoping to see broader measures to fight the virus.