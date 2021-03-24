'Shameful' sex acts filmed in Australia's parliament rock Morrison govt

Australian Prime Minister said a staff member involved in “disgusting and sickening” behaviour in parliament has been fired, in the latest blow to his conservative government that’s already been roiled by rape allegations.

The Ten Network on Monday night broadcast allegations that a group of male government staffers had shared images and videos of lewd acts for two years, including photos of one of them masturbating on the desk of a female lawmaker. “The actions of these individuals show a staggering disrespect for the people who work in Parliament, and for the ideals the Parliament is supposed to represent,” Morrison said in a statement. “It’s not good enough, and is totally unacceptable,” he said, adding that the staff member at the center of the allegations has been fired. He called the behaviour “disgraceful" and "absolutely shameful”.

Support for Morrison’s government fell to a 13-month low in the latest Newspoll published March 15 and it is now trailing the main Labor opposition, 48 per cent to 52 per cent. The government is under fire for refusing to hold an inquiry into claims that Attorney-General Christian Porter raped a fellow member of a school debating team in 1988 — allegations he denies.