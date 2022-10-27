Shell profit doubles to $9.5 billion, prompting windfall tax calls

-
Shell on Thursday posted a third-quarter profit of $9.45 billion, easing from the previous quarter's record high due to weaker refining and gas trading, as it announced plans to sharply boost its dividend by year end when its CEO departs.
The strong earnings were likely to intensify calls in Britain and the European Union to impose further windfall taxes on energy companies as governments struggle with soaring gas and power bills.
Shell also extended its share repurchasing programme, announcing plans to buy $4 billion of stock over the next three months after completing $6 billion in the previous quarter.
The company said it intends to increase its dividend by 15 per cent in the fourth quarter, when Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden will step down after nine years at the helm. The dividend will be paid in March. Van Beurden will be succeeded by Wael Sawan, the current head of Shell's natural gas and low-carbon division.
Shell shares were up 2.5 per cent after trading opened in London. With a profit of $30.5 billion so far this year, Shell is well on track to exceed its record annual profit in 2008 of $31 billion.
Shell’s shares gained over 40 per cent so far this year, lifted by soaring oil and gas prices in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February and amid tightening global oil and gas supplies.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, October 27 2022. 23:57 IST
