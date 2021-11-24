Singapore bank DBS says services disrupted for second consecutive day

-
DBS Group Holdings Ltd , Southeast Asia's largest bank, is facing disruptions in its online banking services for the second consecutive day on Wednesday after service outages began on Tuesday morning.
"Services were restored early this morning. Unfortunately yesterday's digital banking issue has recurred and this has affected our services," Singapore-based DBS said on its Facebook page on Wednesday.
The disruption in its online services is the biggest faced by DBS in about a decade.
DBS did not elaborate on the cause of the disruption.
Users reported outages as early as 5 am Singapore time (2100 GMT) on Wednesday, with more than 700 reports lodged by 9.46 am local time, showed outage monitoring website Downdetector.
