Single dose of Pfizer vaccine cuts Covid-19 spread by half: Study

-
ALSO READ
Australia: Indian-origin driver jailed for 22 years for killing policemen
Coronavirus LIVE: 580 adverse events reported across India post-vaccination
Coronavirus LIVE: India's cumulative vaccination coverage crosses 9.4 mn
Coronavirus LIVE: WHO warns vaccines no magic bullet to contain virus
Coronavirus LIVE: Two-day vaccine dry run to begin in four states on Monday
-
A single dose of either the Oxford/ AstraZeneca or Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines have been found to cut Covid-19 transmission rates by up to half, according to a new Public Health England (PHE) study on Wednesday.
Those given a first dose of either of the two vaccines currently being administered by the National Health Service (NHS) and who became infected with SARS-Cov-2 — the coronavirus which causes Covid-19 — three weeks later were between 38 and 49 per cent less likely to pass the virus on than unvaccinated people.
The PHE also found that protection against Covid-19 was seen from about 14 days after vaccination, with similar levels of protection regardless of age of cases or contacts.
“This is further evidence that the vaccine protects you and those around you,” said UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock. The study, yet to be fully peer-reviewed, included more than 57,000 contacts from 24,000 households in which there was a lab-confirmed coronavirus case that had received a vaccination, compared with nearly 1 million contacts of unvaccinated cases.
Contacts were defined as secondary cases of coronavirus if they tested positive two to 14 days after the initial household case. Most of the people in the study were under the age of 60.
The protection against transmission was found on top of the reduced risk of a vaccinated person developing symptomatic infection in the first place, which has previously been found to be 60 to 65 per cent — four weeks after one dose of either vaccine.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU