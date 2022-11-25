Single-pilot operations only after thorough investigation, EASA says

Single-pilot operations will be gradually introduced but only after a thorough investigation and appropriate due diligence at all levels, the European Safety Agency (EASA) has said amid criticism of its proposal from aviators across the globe.

EASA is supporting original equipment manufacturers and airlines that are looking at future new concepts of operations for large passenger transport planes. The proposal was discussed at the Civil Organisation (ICAO), United Nations’ body, but no formal resolution was passed by the 184 member countries at the general assembly at its recent session.

"However, it will likely be considered further by the ICAO council states and the air navigation commission," a spokesperson said. The council is made up of 36 member states while the air navigation commission consists of 19 experts who advise the council on technical matters.

According to EASA, the first concept is “extended minimum-crew operations” (eMCO) where operations with a crew of two pilots are enhanced by allowing one of the two pilots to rest, in turn, during the cruise only, while the other is at the control. "At a later stage and provided safe operations can be granted, end-to-end single-pilot operations could be deployed," EASA said.

“Social impact and public acceptance are also being assessed to ensure smooth implementation. EASA believes that eMCO may be implemented within a reasonable time frame before 2030. End-to-end single-pilot operations would only be implemented at a later stage based on lessons learnt," it said.

According to a Bloomberg report, the proposal has the backing of 40 countries including Germany, UK and New Zealand. These, they hope, would help reduce costs and address the issue of pilot shortage.

However, the move has drawn sharp criticism from pilots who deem single-pilot operations as unsafe.

In its submission to ICAO, the Federation of Airline Pilots Association (IFALPA) said that there are numerous risks associated with eMCO. "Most prominently, these risks stem from the increased workload for the remaining pilot and the elimination of a critical layer of monitoring, cross-checking and operating redundancy provided by a second pilot in the flight deck. This could compromise the safety and security beyond acceptable levels of risk given the many variable emergency situations that may occur during a flight," IFALPA said.

The pilots body pointed out that flight operations occur in a dynamic environment involving weather, passenger behaviour and geopolitical considerations, and that pilots mitigate safety, security and operational risks by adapting to changes in circumstances.

"The biggest drawback of the proposed single-pilot operations is that it does not answer what will happen if the pilot becomes incapacitated. An incapacitated pilot can adversely impact flight controls," a senior captain remarked.

"Automation, technology and remote assistance from the ground would somehow have to replace the expertise, safety and immediacy of a second pilot," the Bloomberg report said.

To be sure, there are aircraft designed and certified for single-pilot operations, but these carry fewer passengers. Also, typically these planes fly in uncontrolled airspace or at lower altitudes where weather conditions are more benign.

"Some of the De Havilland Canada aircraft produced in the past were single-pilot aircraft that carried a small number of passengers," the Canadian plane-maker said.

"De Havilland Canada is currently not involved with any authorities on this initiative, but we will work with the authorities if this is something they would like to examine," it added.

Airbus said it is engaged in studies on operational patterns for flight crew on long-range flights. "These studies are ongoing and based on a minimum of two operating crew per flight. These studies are being undertaken in conjunction with the regulatory authorities and airline partners," it added.