Smart people need a fool to lead them, it makes easy win: Alibaba's Jack Ma

Jack Ma, co-founder of Group Holding Ltd., announced on Monday his plans for stepping down from the giant and handing over responsibilities to senior management. Since founding the company in 1999 with 17 other people in Hangzhou, China, Ma has become the distinctive face of the company -- and through its success, the country’s technology industry.

He’s dispensed Yoda-like wisdom over the years that have made him a role model in China and the subject of dozens of books. Here is a sampling:



On his leadership approach:



"Intelligent people need a fool to lead them. When the team’s all a bunch of scientists, it is best to have a peasant lead the way. His way of thinking is different. It’s easier to win if you have people seeing things from different perspectives."“Women understand the thing that makes them better than men, the greatest weapon that God gives them, is gentleness. They understand tolerance.”“Today is hard, tomorrow is harder, but the day after tomorrow is beautiful.”“If you don’t give up, you still have a chance. Giving up is the greatest failure.”“EBay may be a shark in the ocean, but I am a crocodile in the Yangtze River. If we fight in the ocean, we lose ― but if we fight in the river, we win.”“Customer first, employees second, shareholders third.”“Do not focus on your competitors, focus on your customers.”“I believe it’s not the technology that changes the world. It’s the dreams behind the technology that change the world.”“We’re never in lack of money. We lack people with dreams who can die for those dreams.”“If young people have awe for the future, act conscientiously towards the present and be thankful for the past, they will have opportunities.”“Facebook and these companies, if they come here they have to follow the rules and laws. Google, they left – we did not kick them out. When you do business in any country you have to follow the rules and laws.”“To do philanthropy well, you need to use commercial means, while bearing a philanthropic heart; don’t use philanthropic means and bear a commercial heart.”