SoftBank Group seeks $7.5-billion loan secured by planned Arm sale

-
ALSO READ
SoftBank's Masayoshi Son eyes bringing Coupang services to Japan
ByteDance hires thousands to challenge e-commerce king Alibaba
SoftBank's first female director to leave after challenging Masayoshi Son
SoftBank posts $37-bn Vision Fund profit in Q4 on Coupang, eyes more IPOs
Fine, thank you, says Alibaba Group after China's $2.8-billion penalty
-
SoftBank Group is in talks with banks for a loan of about $7.5 billion tied to the Japanese conglomerate’s planned sale of Arm to Nvidia, according to people familiar with the matter.
Mizuho Bank is coordinating the deal, said the people. The proceeds would provide investment funds for SoftBank’s Vision Fund operation, and the collateral would be receivables from the cash portion of the proposed Arm sale, the people said.
A loan of that size would be among SoftBank’s biggest in dollars, following a record facility recently.
The company increased a margin loan backed by shares in Alibaba Group Holding to $10 billion, people familiar said earlier this month. It also priced the biggest Japanese corporate bond deal of the year last week, when it sold 405 billion yen ($3.7 billion) of debt securities.
Nvidia agreed in September to buy SoftBank’s chip division Arm for $40 billion. The deal is awaiting regulatory approval. Last week, Nvidia’s CEO Jensen Huang said he is still confident that regulators will green-light the acquisition.
But the semiconductor industry’s biggest-ever acquisition faces headwinds: Chinese tech companies, including Huawei, are lobbying their government against the transaction. The UK, where Arm is based, said it plans to investigate the implications of the deal on national security grounds.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU