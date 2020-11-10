JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies

SoftBank COO, Vision Fund head leave board as part of firm's restructuring
Business Standard

SoftBank's new stock trading details raise concerns of financial stability

Firm reveals details of controversial derivatives trading

Topics
SoftBank

Pavel Alpeyev | Bloomberg 

Softbank
SoftBank said the fair value of its futures and options positions came to $2.7 billion at the end of September, suggesting its positions are more conservative than originally feared

SoftBank Group provided new details about its stock and options trading program, a controversial effort that roiled markets and raised concerns about the Japanese company’s financial stability.

SoftBank said the fair value of its futures and options positions came to $2.7 billion at the end of September, suggesting its positions are more conservative than originally feared. That included long call options on listed stocks worth $4.69 billion and short call options on listed stock with negative $1.26 billion of value, the company said .

ALSO READ: SoftBank COO, Vision Fund head leave board as part of firm's restructuring

The long call options carried a notional principal of $72.1 billion as of September 30, while the short call options had a negative notional principal of $47.6 billion. It also detailed $16.8 billion in stock investments, including $6.3 billion in Amazon.com, $2.2 billion in Facebook and $1.8 billion in Zoom.

Meanwhile, the conglomerate reported a record $7.6 billion profit in its Vision Fund business for the three months ended September 30.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, November 10 2020. 00:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.