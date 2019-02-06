SOTU 2019: Trump seeks funds for 'dangerous' border, mocks 'guarded' rich

-
ALSO READ
Interim Budget 2019: Economy caught in a 3.5%/7.5% trap?
Interim Budget 2019: Will FM Piyush Goyal surprise the nation tomorrow?
Interim Budget 2019: Total capital outlay for Railways hiked to Rs 1.59 trn
Interim Budget 2019: What's in store for investors, taxpayers, economy?
Interim Budget 2019: Gross borrowing pegged at Rs 7.1 trillion for 2019-20
-
President Donald Trump on Wednesday (IST) delivered the State of the Union address, a yearly briefing by the President of the United States to a joint session of the United States Congress at the beginning of each calendar year in office. The house got up to reward his speech with standing ovations a few times.He urged the Congress to fund the safety of the country's southern borders.
He said, "I welcome immigrants in the largest numbers ever, but they must come in legally.'' He mocked the wealthy people who canvass for free borders but themselves live in the safety of 'guarded walls'.
He seemed unusually statesmanlike, refraining from potshots at critics and stayed the course during the speech.
What Trump said:
- In just over two years since the election, we have launched an unprecedented economic boom — a boom that has rarely been seen before
- The Trump administration has created 600,000 jobs in manufacturing
- African American, Asian American employment have reached historic low
- More people are working now than anytime in the history of the US
- We must co-operate and compromise, reject politics of revenge
- Congress has 10 days to fund a safe southern border
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU