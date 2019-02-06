SOTU 2019: Trump seeks funds for 'dangerous' border, mocks 'guarded' rich

President on Wednesday (IST) delivered the State of the Union address, a yearly briefing by the President of the United States to a joint session of the United States Congress at the beginning of each calendar year in office. The house got up to reward his speech with standing ovations a few times.

He urged the Congress to fund the safety of the country's southern borders.

He said, "I welcome immigrants in the largest numbers ever, but they must come in legally.'' He mocked the wealthy people who canvass for free borders but themselves live in the safety of 'guarded walls'.

He seemed unusually statesmanlike, refraining from potshots at critics and stayed the course during the speech.

What Trump said: