JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

Air purifiers in Bangkok run 'out of stock' as toxic smog grips Thailand
Business Standard

SOTU 2019: Trump seeks funds for 'dangerous' border, mocks 'guarded' rich

'In just over two years since the election, we have launched an unprecedented economic boom - a boom that has rarely been seen before', he said

BS Web Team 

Trump may declare national emergency to fund wall if deadlock continues

President Donald Trump on Wednesday (IST) delivered the State of the Union address, a yearly briefing by the President of the United States to a joint session of the United States Congress at the beginning of each calendar year in office. The house got up to reward his speech with standing ovations a few times.

He urged the Congress to fund the safety of the country's southern borders.

He said, "I welcome immigrants in the largest numbers ever, but they must come in legally.'' He mocked the wealthy people who canvass for free borders but themselves live in the safety of 'guarded walls'.

He seemed unusually statesmanlike, refraining from potshots at critics and stayed the course during the speech.

What Trump said:

  • In just over two years since the election, we have launched an unprecedented economic boom — a boom that has rarely been seen before
  • The Trump administration has created 600,000 jobs in manufacturing
  • African American, Asian American employment have reached historic low
  • More people are working now than anytime in the history of the US
  • We must co-operate and compromise, reject politics of revenge
  • Congress has 10 days to fund a safe southern border
First Published: Wed, February 06 2019. 07:59 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements