South Korea to withdraw from an intelligence-sharing agreement with Japan

South Korea said it would withdraw from an intelligence-sharing agreement with Japan, extending their feud over trade measures and historical grievances into security cooperation.
South Korea notified Japan of plans to withdraw from the three-year-old framework for exchanging classified military information, Deputy National Security Director Kim You-geun said Thursday in Seoul.
The move came despite the urging of US officials including President Donald Trump for the two allies to work together amid shared security challenges from China and North Korea.
