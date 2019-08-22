JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

It's too late to form a new Brexit deal, Macron tells Boris Johnson
Business Standard

South Korea to withdraw from an intelligence-sharing agreement with Japan

South Korea notified Japan of plans to withdraw from the three-year-old framework for exchanging classified military information

Bloomberg 

ATM hack
Representative Image

South Korea said it would withdraw from an intelligence-sharing agreement with Japan, extending their feud over trade measures and historical grievances into security cooperation.

South Korea notified Japan of plans to withdraw from the three-year-old framework for exchanging classified military information, Deputy National Security Director Kim You-geun said Thursday in Seoul.

The move came despite the urging of US officials including President Donald Trump for the two allies to work together amid shared security challenges from China and North Korea.
First Published: Thu, August 22 2019. 23:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU