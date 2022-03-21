JUST IN
Cutting oil demand likely to hurt Russia but could ease supply crisis
Sri Lanka crisis worsens: Petrol price skyrockets, 2 die in queue

Suspends operations at its only fuel refinery after crude oil stocks run out

Reuters  |  Colombo 

Sri Lanka
People stand in a long queue to buy kerosene oil due to shortage of domestic gas as a result of country’s economic crisis | Photo: Reuters

Sri Lankan police said on Sunday two men collapsed and died while waiting in separate queues to secure fuel amid sky-rocketing prices leading to record inflation. For weeks people have been queuing up at pumps, often for hours, and the country has been under rolling power cuts.

On Sunday Sri Lanka suspended operations at its only fuel refinery after crude oil stocks ran out, said Ashoka Ranwala the president of the Petroleum General Employee’s Union. The energy ministry could not be immediately reached for a comment.

Use of kerosene oil has increased after low-income families began shifting away from cooking gas due to price increases. On Sunday Laugfs Gas, the country's second largest supplier raised prices by 1,359 rupees ($4.94) for a 12.5 kg cylinder, the company said in a statement.

Sri Lanka has been struggling to find dollars to pay for increasingly expensive fuel shipments since January, with its foreign currency reserves dipping to $2.31 billion in February.

Exams scrapped as country runs out of printing paper (Agencies)

Sri Lanka cancelled exams for millions of school students as the country ran out of printing paper with Colombo short on dollars to finance imports, officials said Saturday.

Education authorities said the term tests, scheduled a week from Monday, were postponed indefinitely due to an acute paper shortage as Sri Lanka contends with its worst financial crisis since independence in 1948.

“School principals cannot hold the tests as printers are unable to secure foreign exchange to import necessary paper and ink,” the Department of Education of the Western Province said.

First Published: Mon, March 21 2022. 00:52 IST

