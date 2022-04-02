Sri Lanka lifts curfew after violent protests over economic crisis

-
ALSO READ
ICC T20 WC, SL vs BAN highlights: Sri Lanka thrash Bangladesh by 5 wickets
ICC T20 WC, AUS vs SL highlights: Australia beats Sri Lanka wins by 7 wkts
ICC T20 WC: Magnificent Buttler helps England beat Sri Lanka by 26 runs
ICC T20 WC, ENG vs SL Highlights: England beat Sri Lanka by 26 runs
T20 WC, WI vs SL Highlights: Sri Lanka wins, Windies out of semifinals race
-
Police in Sri Lanka’s capital lifted a curfew on Friday after protests in which dozens of people were arrested and injured near the home of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa over his handling of an economic crisis.
Hundreds of protesters gathered near Rajapaksa’s residence in a Colombo suburb late on Thursday before police moved in to disperse them with tear gas and water cannons.
“We respect the people’s right to protest and that will be protected but they cannot harm any public property,” said police spokesman Ajith Rohana.
“The 53 people arrested will be presented to court.”
The island nation of 22 million people is in the midst of its worst economic crisis in years with rolling blackouts for up to 13 hours a day because the government does not have enough foreign exchange to pay for fuel imports.
Protesters torched several police and army vehicles during the disturbance, including two buses, a jeep and several motorcycles, Rohana said.
A total of 24 police were injured, nine of whom remained in hospital, Rohana said. Police did not confirm the number of protesters injured.
Shares post worst week ever
Shares had their worst weekly fall ever on Friday, having extended losses to a fifth straight session, with the Colombo Stock Exchange halting trade for a third day.
January trade deficit at $859 million
The country’s January trade deficit stood at $859 million, the country's central bank said in a statement on Friday.
The island nation's January imports rose 23.1 per cent to $1.96 billion, while exports rose 17.5 per cent to $1.10 billion.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU