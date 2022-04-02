Sri Lanka lifts curfew after violent protests over economic crisis

Police in Sri Lanka’s capital lifted a curfew on Friday after protests in which dozens of people were arrested and injured near the home of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa over his handling of an economic crisis.

Hundreds of protesters gathered near Rajapaksa’s residence in a Colombo suburb late on Thursday before police moved in to disperse them with tear gas and water cannons.

“We respect the people’s right to protest and that will be protected but they cannot harm any public property,” said police spokesman Ajith Rohana.

“The 53 people arrested will be presented to court.”

The island nation of 22 million people is in the midst of its worst economic crisis in years with rolling blackouts for up to 13 hours a day because the government does not have enough foreign exchange to pay for fuel imports.

Protesters torched several police and army vehicles during the disturbance, including two buses, a jeep and several motorcycles, Rohana said.

A total of 24 police were injured, nine of whom remained in hospital, Rohana said. Police did not confirm the number of protesters injured.

Shares post worst week ever

Shares had their worst weekly fall ever on Friday, having extended losses to a fifth straight session, with the Colombo Stock Exchange halting trade for a third day.

January trade deficit at $859 million

The country’s January trade deficit stood at $859 million, the country's central bank said in a statement on Friday.

The island nation's January imports rose 23.1 per cent to $1.96 billion, while exports rose 17.5 per cent to $1.10 billion.