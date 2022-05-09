Sri Lanka PM Mahinda Rajapaksa steps down; MP, 4 others killed in clashes

-
ALSO READ
Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa, wife offer prayers at Tirumala temple
Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa says govt ready for talks with protesters
President Rajapaksa agrees to remove brother as Sri Lankan PM: Lawmaker
Sri Lanka opposition seeks no-confidence vote on Rajapaksas
Sri Lanka crisis: Mahinda supporters attack anti-govt protesters,16 injured
-
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned on Monday, hours after his supporters attacked anti-government protesters outside embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's office, leaving at least 150 people injured and prompting authorities to impose a nationwide curfew and deploy army troops.
At least two Cabinet ministers have also announced their resignations.
Prime Minister Mahinda, 76, sent his resignation letter to the President Gotabaya Rajapaksa after violent scenes were witnessed in Colombo.
The violence occurred as pressure mounted on the embattled government led by his younger brother and President Gotabaya to form an interim administration to overcome the worst economic crisis facing the country.
A Sri Lankan parliamentarian of the ruling party of the Rajapakasas and his personal security officer were killed on Monday in clashes between anti- and pro-government protesters in the country.
Amarakeerthi Athukorala, a Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) MP from the Polonnaruwa district, was surrounded by anti-government groups at the north western town of Nittambuwa, the police said.
The people said that gunfire came from his SUV, and when the angry mobs toppled the car, he fled and took refuge in a building and committed suicide by pulling his own revolver.
The death toll in clashes in Sri Lanka has risen to five, news agency AFP reported citing the police.
Former Minister Johnston Fernando’s residence in Mount Lavinia and the house of MP Sanath Nishantha were attacked by the protesters and set on fire.
The confrontation began with hundreds of ruling party supporters rallying outside the prime minister’s official residence before marching to an anti-government protest site outside the presidential office.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU