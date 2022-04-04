Sri Lankan president calls for unity govt to resolve economic crisis

-
ALSO READ
Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa, wife offer prayers at Tirumala temple
Gautam Adani meets Sri Lankan President Rajapaksa, eyes green investments
Lankan President Rajapaksa suspends Parliament; leaves for Singapore
Sri Lankan finance minister to visit India today hoping to seal $1 bn LoC
Lanka economic crisis: Ruling coalition urges Prez to form all-party govt
-
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa called for a unity government on Monday to deal with the country's economic crisis, as cabinet ministers and the central bank governor offered to resign and stock trading was halted twice because of a plunge in share prices.
The debt-laden country is struggling to pay for imports of fuel and other goods due to a foreign exchange crisis, leading to hours-long power cuts and a shortage of essentials.
Widespread street protests have continued despite a weekend curfew.
"Considering this a national need, the time has come to work together for the sake of all the citizens and future generations," Rajapaksa's media office said in a statement.
"The president invites all political parties representing in the parliament to come together to accept ministerial portfolios in order to find solutions to this national crisis." Central Bank of Sri Lanka Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal said he had also offered to quit.
"In the context of all cabinet ministers resigning, I have today submitted my resignation as Governor," he said on Twitter.
The developments come after Rajapaksa declared a state of emergency on Friday, following protests over the economic hardship faced by the people of the country.
The Colombo Stock Exchange suspended https://www.cse.lk trading twice on Monday morning due to a sharp fall in the benchmark share price index.
Traffic was back on the streets of the country's main city Colombo on Monday, but there were reports of sporadic and peaceful protests from across the country.
The island nation of 22 million, off India's southern tip, is also grappling with soaring inflation after the government steeply devalued its currency last month ahead of talks with the International Monetary Fund for a loan programme.
The country's expenditure has exceeded its income under successive governments while its production of tradable goods and services has been inadequate. The twin deficits were badly exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic that crippled its economic mainstay, the tourism industry.
(Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe and Devjyot Ghoshal; Writing by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU