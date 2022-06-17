Sri Lanka's economic activity grinds to a halt as fuel supplies run dry

-
ALSO READ
Amid crisis, Sri Lanka set to introduce fuel ration scheme next month
Remote working new normal; 82% employees prefer working from home: Study
Working from home in coronavirus pandemic is a breeze, but for men
Sri Lanka closes schools, limits work as nation prepares for fuel shortage
Sri Lanka starts fuel rationing amidst severe economic crisis
-
Sri Lanka’s economic activity is coming to a near standstill as the island nation, facing its worst financial crisis, runs out of fuel for transport and there’s little signs of fresh supplies coming in.
The government declared Friday a holiday for public offices and schools to curtail vehicular movement, leaving many roads in and around the capital Colombo deserted. Meanwhile, thousands of vehicles are lined up in queues stretching for kilometers as drivers wait for filling stations to be replenished.
The Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera said on Thursday that the state-run Ceylon Petroleum Corp hadn’t received tenders for fresh stocks of fuel because suppliers were deterred by outstanding payments.
Also Read: What's happening in Sri Lanka and how did the economic crisis start?
The South Asian nation has reached out to several companies and countries, including Russia, for supplies and was hoping for the approval from India for a fresh $500 million credit line for fuel imports, Wijesekera said.
Sri Lanka’s economic meltdown, the most dire in its independent history, has seen protests erupt across the island for the past few months seeking the ouster of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his family members from government. The clan has been blamed for taking decisions that have led to severe shortages of everything from fuel to medicine, inflation at nearly 40%, daily power outages of as long as 13 hours and a historic debt default.
The nation will need about $6 billion in aid from the International Monetary Fund and countries including India and China, to tide over the next six months, according to Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe. Local authorities are looking to fast-track bailout talks with the IMF in order to get other fresh sources of funding.
Sri Lanka’s economy likely contracted in the first quarter, slammed by the public protests, political instability, high commodity prices and supply-chain snarls. According to Bloomberg Economics, a recession this year will be unavoidable.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU