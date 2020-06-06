Stop being partisan political organisation or Brazil leaves WHO: Bolsanaro

Brazilian President on Friday threatened to withdraw his country from the (WHO).

Bolsonaro said Brazil will consider leaving the WHO unless it stops being a "partisan political organization."

Earlier, the WHO showed an opposite view against Bolsonaro's efforts to lift lockdowns, as the Covid-19 epidemic was still plaguing the country.





Speaking about loosening the social distancing order, WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris said a key criteria for lifting lockdowns should be slowing transmission.

With a new record of daily Covid-19 fatalities, Brazil overtook Italy to become a country with the third highest infections in the world.

Brazil's total Covid-19 deaths have surged to 34,021 after its health ministry on Thursday reported 1,437 new deaths in the past 24 hours.