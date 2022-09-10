'Substantial victory' for Kyiv conceded on Russian state TV: Report

Russian state television broadcast an interview on Friday acknowledging that Kyiv had achieved a “substantial victory”, after Ukrainian forces burst through the frontline in a lightning advance.
The Ukrainian breakthrough near Kharkiv was the fastest advance reported by either side for months, and one of the biggest shifts in the war’s momentum.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said troops had ‘liberated dozens of settlements’ and reclaimed more than 1,000 square km (385 square miles) of territory in Kharkiv region in the east as well as Kherson in the south in the past week.
European Union finance ministers backed a $5 billion loan for Ukraine to help its keep schools and hospitals running. The loan is part of an overall 9 billion euro package announced in May.
