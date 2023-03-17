JUST IN
SVB Financial Group seeks bankruptcy protection for reorganisation
China cuts banks' reserve ratio for first time in 2023 to support recovery
JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley among banks in deal talks with First Republic
Yellen says US banking system remains sound after 'decisive' actions
US Fed's loans to provide $2 trn of liquidity in banking system: JP Morgan
BofA gets more than $15 bn in deposits after Silicon Valley Bank collapse
'Help us rebuild' deposit base: Silicon Valley Bridge Bank's new CEO
SVB fallout: JPMorgan, other US biggies flooded with newer clients
Class action suit against Silicon Valley Bank parent company, CEO, CFO
Employees dumbfounded by how SVB CEO publicly acknowledged financial crisis
You are here: Home » International » News » Finance
Foreign airlines' $290 million stuck in cash-strapped Pakistan: Report
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

SVB Financial Group seeks bankruptcy protection for reorganisation

SVB Securities and SVB Capital's funds and general partner entities are not included in the Chapter 11 filing, the company said on Friday

Topics
Silicon Valley | Bankruptcy

Reuters 

SVB, Silicon valley bank
Photo: Bloomberg

SVB Financial Group said on Friday it filed for a court-supervised reorganization under Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection to seek buyers for its assets, days after its former unit Silicon Valley Bank was taken over by US regulators.

The plan to seek bankruptcy protection comes after the company said on March 13 it was planning to explore strategic alternatives for its businesses, including the holding company, SVB Capital and SVB Securities.

SVB Securities and SVB Capital's funds and general partner entities are not included in the Chapter 11 filing, the company said on Friday.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that the parent company was exploring seeking bankruptcy protection for selling assets.

California banking regulators closed SVB on Friday and appointed the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation as receiver for later disposition of its assets.

The collapse of SVB, the biggest bank to fail since Washington Mutual went bust during the financial crisis of 2008, has crippled banks stocks and triggered concerns of a contagion throughout global markets.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Silicon Valley

First Published: Fri, March 17 2023. 17:52 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.