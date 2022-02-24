JUST IN
EU to enhance defence, security engagement with partners in Indo-Pacific
'Taiwan is not Ukraine', says China as island raises alert level

The remarks come after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson flagged the risk for Taiwan in a warning last week

Tsai Ing-wen
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen. (Photo: Twitter)

Taiwan is "not Ukraine" and has always been an inalienable part of China, China's foreign ministry said on Wednesday, as Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen called for the island to beef up vigilance on military activities in response to the crisis.
The remarks come after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson flagged the risk for Taiwan in a warning last week about the damaging worldwide consequences if West failed to fulfil their promises to support Ukraine.
First Published: Thu, February 24 2022. 00:19 IST

