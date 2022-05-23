Taiwan not included in launch of new Biden Indo-Pacific pact: Report

-
President Joe Biden is expected to unveil a list of nations on Monday who will be joining a long anticipated Indo-Pacific trade pact, but Taiwan won't be among them.
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan confirmed that Taiwan isn't among the governments signed up for the launch of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, a trade pact that's meant to allow the US to work more closely with key Asian economies on issues including supply chains, digital trade, clean energy and anti-corruption.
The US president is slated to highlight the launch of the framework as he meets with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday.
Biden also signed into law a $40 billion US aid package for Ukraine passed by large bipartisan majorities in Congress.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy indicated he’d be satisfied if Ukraine’s borders can be restored to pre-February locations.
