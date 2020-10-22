Taliban ambush kills 25 Afghan security personnel, derailing peace talks

At least 25 security personnel were killed in northeast Afghanistan. The attack has been blamed on the Taliban, according to officials.



One official said that the fighting is ongoing and that the Taliban itself has suffered heavy causalities. The security forces were on their way for an operation when they were attacked by the terror group.



The Taliban have not commented on the attack, yet.



chief rules out rushed, early exit



As rising violence threatens to derail Afghan peace talks, the head of said Wednesday that the military alliance will not leave Afghanistan until security conditions allow, even as some US troops might be hoping to be back home in time for Christmas.

“We will make a decision together, coordinate our efforts based on the principle 'in together, adjust together, and when the time is right, when the conditions are met, then we will leave together,' but not before,” Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters.



President Donald Trump tweeted on October 7 that “we should have the small remaining number of our BRAVE Men and Women serving in Afghanistan home by Christmas.” The US armed forces were blindsided by the claim, as were Nato allies.



Nato has led security efforts in Afghanistan since 2003; two years after a US-led coalition ousted the Taliban movement for harbouring former al-Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden. Around 12,000 troops from 38 countries are now working in Afghanistan to assist the security forces.