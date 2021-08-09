Taliban fighters capture two more Afghan cities in fresh assault

-
Taliban fighters on Sunday captured two more provincial capitals as they gained ground in their fight to take over Afghanistan’s cities after seizing much of the countryside in recent months. This included the capital of northern Afghanistan’s Kunduz province, including the governor’s office and police headquarters, and Sar-e-Pul, a provincial council member said. The ministry of defence said government forces were fighting to retake key installations. “The commando forces have launched a clearing operation. Some areas, including the national radio and TV buildings, have been cleared of the terrorist Taliban,” it said in a statement. Kunduz is a strategic crossroads with good access to much of northern Afghanistan as well as the capital, Kabul, about 200 miles (335 kilometers) away. Ghulam Rabani Rabani said fighting between insurgents and government forces had taken place around the governor’s office and police headquarters but that later the Taliban had taken over the two buildings.
They also had control of the main prison building in Kunduz, he said. Rabani said fighting was continuing at the city’s airport and other parts of the city. A Taliban surge has intensified as US and NATO troops wrap up their withdrawal from the country.
