Chinese tech giant Huawei's deputy chairman defended its commitment to security Friday after a stinging British government report added to Western pressure on the company by accusing it of failing to repair dangerous flaws in its telecom technology.

Guo Ping's comments came as Technologies Ltd., the biggest global maker of network equipment for phone and internet companies, announced last year's sales surpassed $100 billion despite US pressure on American allies to shun it as a security threat.

Accusations that Huawei, China's first global tech brand, might facilitate Beijing's threaten to hamper its access to global carriers that are preparing to invest billions of dollars in next-generation technology.

Britain's National Cyber Security Center added criticism Thursday on a different front, accusing of "poor software engineering." The agency said in a report British researchers saw no sign that was due to Chinese government interference, but it said had not repaired flaws that might make its systems vulnerable to cyber attacks.

Guo didn't respond directly to the British report's criticisms but said Huawei will work with regulators to improve security. He noted the company has promised to invest $2 billion over five years to improve its software engineering and expressed confidence British

regulators will "increase their confidence" in Huawei over time.

"We prioritize cybersecurity and privacy protection even above our commercial targets," Guo said at a news conference. He said the British report showed Huawei products had no "backdoors" to permit eavesdropping.

Huawei is, along with Sweden's and of Finland, a global leader in developing fifth-generation, or 5G, telecoms. The technology is intended to vastly expand mobile networks to support self-driving cars, medical devices and factory equipment, but that makes it more politically sensitive.

Huawei is at the centre of US-Chinese tensions over technology and accusations of cyber- and violating trade sanctions on Iran.



The company's chief financial officer was arrested in December in Canada on US charges of lying to banks about dealings with Iran. has detained two Canadians and blocked imports of canola from Canada in what is widely seen as an attempt to compel her release.



Huawei's US market evaporated after a 2012 congressional report labelled the company a security threat, but sales elsewhere grew rapidly. Huawei passed Apple last year as the No. 2 global smartphone brand behind Samsung and earlier passed as the No. 1 network gear seller.

Australia, Japan and Taiwan have imposed curbs on the use of Huawei technology, but Germany, France and other governments are baulking at US demands to exclude it from networks. Carriers complain that would reduce competition, raise prices and delay the rollout of service.

Huawei has opened testing centres in Britain, Germany and Belgium for regulators to examine its products.

"We welcome the European Union's attitude," said Guo. "They do not discriminate against vendors from any country." Chinese officials and some industry analysts have suggested the Trump administration might be exaggerating security concerns to hinder a competitor to US tech brands.

Earlier this month, Premier promised at a nationally televised news conference that never would tell Chinese tech to spy on foreign countries.

Huawei's founder, Ren Zhengfei, told reporters earlier this year the latest US criticism had yet to hurt sales. But Guo said Friday the company has to spend more time talking to potential customers "to address their concerns." Despite that, Huawei's sales last year rose 19.5 per cent over 2017 to 721.2 billion ($105.2 billion), according to Guo. That was driven by double-digit gains for its consumer and enterprise units, while sales of network gear to phone and internet carriers were unchanged at 294 billion yuan ($62.3 billion).



Profit rose 25.1 per cent to 59.3 billion yuan ($8.6 billion).

Guo blamed weak network gear sales on a temporary lull in investment by carriers. He expressed confidence sales will take off this year.

Huawei denies US accusations it is controlled by China's ruling Communist Party and says it is owned by about half the members of its 180,000-strong workforce. The company has no publicly traded shares but started issuing annual financial reports a decade ago in an attempt to appear more open and mollify Western security concerns.

Guo said global sales for the first two months of 2019 rose by more than 30 per cent from a year earlier. Ren, the company founder, said earlier this year's revenue target is $125 billion.

Huawei has announced sales of to a handful of carriers and contracts with major carriers in Germany and other countries for field testing. The company says it already has shipped more than 40,000 5G base stations to customers.

Huawei is asking a US federal court in a lawsuit filed this month to throw out a law that bars the Trump administration and government contractors from using its equipment. The company says that improperly punishes the company without giving it away to defend itself. The company's chief legal officer, Song Liuping, said he had no updates on the lawsuit.

"We believe the US court will give us a fair judgment," said Song at the news conference with Guo.