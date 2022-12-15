Tech giants doing too little on abuse content, says Australian govt report

Global technology giants are doing too little to remove video and images of child sexual exploitation from their own digital platforms, according to an Australian government report.

Using new legislation, Australian e-Safety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant compelled firms ranging from Meta Inc.-owned to Corp.’s to disclose how they tackled the issue. The report released Thursday highlighted their inadequate use of detection technology and response times that can stretch to days.

. and don’t pro-actively detect child abuse material stored on their iCloud and OneDrive services, despite the wide availability of identifying technology, the report found. Neither company uses tools to detect live-streaming of abuse in video chats on Skype, Teams or FaceTime, even though is used extensively for this purpose, the report said.

Microsoft and Apple didn’t immediately respond to emails and calls seeking a response to the report.

Our use of world-leading transparency powers found some of the world’s biggest tech companies aren't doing enough to tackle child sexual exploitation on their platforms, with inadequate & inconsistent use of tech to detect child abuse material & grooming: https://t.co/ssjjVcmirD pic.twitter.com/onfi3Ujt85 — eSafety Commissioner (@eSafetyOffice) December 14, 2022

“It is unacceptable that tech giants with long-term knowledge of extensive child sexual exploitation, access to existing technical tools and significant resources are not doing everything they can to stamp this out on their platforms,” Inman Grant said Thursday.

The typical time taken to remove content or ban a user after abusive material is reported ranges from 4 minutes at Snapchat to two days at Skype, according to the report.

