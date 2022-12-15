JUST IN
EAM Jaishankar slams Pakistan for raking up Kashmir issue in UNSC
Senate crypto hearing yields big claims, possible regulation in US
Peru's new govt declares 30-day national emergency amid violent protests
Let it rip: China's new approach to overcome coronavirus cases
Banks that lent to Elon Musk to book Twitter loan losses, avoid hits
US to issue 64,716 H2B visas for unskilled foreign workers for 2023
How a software change let Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX use client funds
Indian lecturer wins race discrimination case against UK university
Sri Lanka holds all-party meet to resolve Tamil's political autonomy issue
IAEA to send permanent technical missions to all nuclear plants in Ukraine
You are here: Home » International Â» News Â» Others
Twitter suspends accounts tracking Elon Musk's jet and the man behind it
Business Standard

Tech giants doing too little on abuse content, says Australian govt report

Apple and Microsoft don't pro-actively detect child abuse material stored on their iCloud and OneDrive services, despite the wide availability of identifying technology, the report found

Topics
child sexual abuse | Apple Inc | Microsoft

Angus Whitley | Bloomberg 

privacy, online privacy, online school, internet for kids
The report highlighted their inadequate use of detection technology and response times that can stretch to days

Global technology giants are doing too little to remove video and images of child sexual exploitation from their own digital platforms, according to an Australian government report.

Using new legislation, Australian e-Safety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant compelled firms ranging from Meta Inc.-owned Facebook to Microsoft Corp.’s Skype to disclose how they tackled the issue. The report released Thursday highlighted their inadequate use of detection technology and response times that can stretch to days.

Apple Inc. and Microsoft don’t pro-actively detect child abuse material stored on their iCloud and OneDrive services, despite the wide availability of identifying technology, the report found. Neither company uses tools to detect live-streaming of abuse in video chats on Skype, Microsoft Teams or FaceTime, even though Skype is used extensively for this purpose, the report said.

Microsoft and Apple didn’t immediately respond to emails and calls seeking a response to the report.

“It is unacceptable that tech giants with long-term knowledge of extensive child sexual exploitation, access to existing technical tools and significant resources are not doing everything they can to stamp this out on their platforms,” Inman Grant said Thursday.

The typical time taken to remove content or ban a user after abusive material is reported ranges from 4 minutes at Snapchat to two days at Skype, according to the report.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on child sexual abuse

First Published: Thu, December 15 2022. 08:09 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.