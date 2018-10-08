Tech workers now want to know: What are we building this for?

Jack Poulson, a research scientist, recently became alarmed by reports that the company was developing a search engine for China that would censor content on behalf of the government.

While Dr. Poulson works on search technologies, he had no knowledge of the product, which was code-named Dragonfly. So in a meeting last month with Jeff Dean, the company’s head of artificial intelligence, Dr. Poulson asked if planned to move ahead with the product and if his work would contribute to censorship and surveillance in China.

According to Dr. Poulson, Mr. Dean said that complied with surveillance requests from the federal government and asked rhetorically if the company should leave the United States market in protest. Mr. Dean also shared a draft of a company email that read, “We won’t and shouldn’t provide 100 per cent transparency to every Googler, to respect our commitments to customer confidentiality and giving our product teams the freedom to innovate.”



The next day, Dr. Poulson quit the company. Mr. Dean did not respond to a request for comment, and Google declined to comment.

Across the industry, rank-and-file employees are demanding greater insight into how their companies are deploying the that they built. At Google, Amazon, and Salesforce, as well as at tech start-ups, engineers and technologists are increasingly asking whether the products they are working on are being used for surveillance in places like China or for military projects in the United States or elsewhere.

That’s a change from the past, when Silicon Valley workers typically developed products with little questioning about the social costs. It is also a sign of how some tech companies, which grew by serving consumers and businesses, are expanding more into government work. And the shift coincides with concerns in Silicon Valley about the Trump administration’s policies and the larger role of in government.

“You can think you’re building technology for one purpose, and then you find out it’s really twisted,” said Laura Nolan, 38, a senior software engineer who resigned from Google in June over the company’s involvement in Project Maven, an effort to build for the Department of Defense that could be used to target drone strikes.

All of this has led to growing tensions between and managers. In recent months, workers at Google, and have signed petitions and protested to executives over how some of the technology they helped create is being used. At smaller companies, engineers have begun asking more questions about ethics.

And the change is likely to last: Some engineering students have said they are demanding more answers and are asking similar questions, even before they move into the work force.

